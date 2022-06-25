Loading...

Ballymena Mini Twelfth parade: Motorists advised of traffic disruption

Police are advising motorists to expected traffic disruption in Ballymena this afternoon (Saturday).

Saturday, 25th June 2022, 2:25 pm

PSNI Mid and East Antim stated: “Just a reminder that the Mini 12th is taking place today and there will be significant traffic disruption in Ballymena.

The parade takes place between 3.30pm and 5.30pm and the route is as follows: Wakehurst Road, Queen Street, Salisbury Square, Harryville Bridge, Waveney Road, Galgorm Road, North Road, Audley Roundabout, Ballymoney Road, Mount Street, Thomas Street, Fairhill Roundabout, Market Road, Broughshane Street, Broadway, Church Street, Bridge Street, Harryville Bridge, Henry Street, Larne Street, Larne Road and Wakehurst Road.

