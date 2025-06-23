Motorists are advised of road closures during £400,000 resurfacing work on the A26 Grove Roundabout and C109 Grove Road, Ballymena.

The scheme, which commenced today (Monday, June 23), will include resurfacing of Grove Roundabout and extend along the Grove Road to its junction with Doury Road.

Announcing the project, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Ballymena area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

"The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

Grove Roundabout, Ballymena. Image: Google

To facilitate the safe delivery of the work, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) says it will be necessary to implement road closures from Monday, June 23 to Frida, July 11.

Grove Roundabout works are programmed between Monday, June 23 and Friday, June 27, 9.30am to 4.30pm. Grove Road works are programmed between Monday, June 30 and Friday, July 11, 8am to 6pm.

During the times of the road closures diversionary routes will be signed as follows:

Grove Roundabout, Road closure diversion via:

Diversion 1: A26 Ballymoney Road – A42 Parkway – A26 North Road – A26 George Street – A26 Linenhall Street – A26 Larne Road – A26 Larne Road Link – M2, A26 Crankill Road;

Diversion 2: A26 Ballymoney Road / A42 Parkway / A26 North Road / B62 Cullybackey Road / U2029 Woodtown Road;

Grove Road, closure Diversion via:

C60 Doury Road – C60 Thomas Street – A42 Parkway – A26 Ballymoney Road and vice-versa.

In a statement, the DfI added: “The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

"Subject to favourable weather conditions the works will be substantially complete by Friday 11 July 2025, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.”