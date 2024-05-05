Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dramatic scenes unfolded after three vehicles were involved in a collision on Sunday evening on the Larne Road Link.

Emergency services, including members of the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, police, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and St John’s Ambulance attended the scene.

Pictures on social media also showed the Air Ambulance NI landing on the normally busy stretch of road.

The Air Ambulance attending the scene of the crash on the Larne Road Link in Ballymena. Picture: NIFRS North

In a social media message posted by NIFRS North, a spokesperson revealed an off-duty played a vital role at the scene of the emergency,

"Fire crews from Ballymena station have attended a three vehicle road traffic collision on the Larne Road Link near Sainsburys roundabout.

"Colleagues from the PSNI, NIAS, Air Ambulance and St John's Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

"One male casualty was rescued from the burning vehicle due to the quick actions of an off duty firefighter.”