Ballymena parade: Police issue traffic and travel advice
Road users are advised to anticipate potential traffic disruption in Ballymena tomorrow morning (Thursday, January 18) due to a planned parade.
Police will implement temporary traffic diversions throughout the town to facilitate the parade when it begins at 10am at the Harmony Hub. Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic, but it is expected that participants will disperse before 11am.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “To avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.”