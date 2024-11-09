Ballymena: passenger seriously injured in collision with tractor on Lisnevenagh Road

By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Nov 2024, 19:11 BST
Updated 10th Nov 2024, 16:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A female passenger sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision near Ballymena on Saturday evening, police have confirmed.

The collision – between a tractor and silver Honda Jazz car – happened on the Lisnevenagh Road.

The incident was reported to police shortly before 5:15pm.

Police enquiries into the crash are continuing and officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A female passenger of a car was taken to hospital for injuries which are described as serious after a two-vehicle crash near Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)A female passenger of a car was taken to hospital for injuries which are described as serious after a two-vehicle crash near Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)
A female passenger of a car was taken to hospital for injuries which are described as serious after a two-vehicle crash near Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

They said a female passenger of the car was taken to hospital for injuries which are described as serious.

The driver of the tractor was also taken to hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to be serious.

The Lisnevenagh Road Ballymena-bound was closed for a time after the collision.

Anyone who can help police with their enquiries is asked to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1183 09/11/24.

Related topics:Ballymena

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice