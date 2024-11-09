A female passenger sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision near Ballymena on Saturday evening, police have confirmed.

The collision – between a tractor and silver Honda Jazz car – happened on the Lisnevenagh Road.

The incident was reported to police shortly before 5:15pm.

Police enquiries into the crash are continuing and officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

A female passenger of a car was taken to hospital for injuries which are described as serious after a two-vehicle crash near Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

They said a female passenger of the car was taken to hospital for injuries which are described as serious.

The driver of the tractor was also taken to hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to be serious.

The Lisnevenagh Road Ballymena-bound was closed for a time after the collision.

Anyone who can help police with their enquiries is asked to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1183 09/11/24.