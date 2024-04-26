Ballymena police issue appeal for witnesses after pedestrian is injured in traffic collision
Police are appealing for information following the one-vehicle crash at the Larne Road Link.
They were called shortly before 9.15pm with a report that a female pedestrian and a silver Vauxhall Corsa car were involved in a collision in the area.
The female, aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.
A PSNI spokesperson said their enquiries are continuing and appealed to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1731 26/04/24.
The Larne Road Link was closed for a time from the Crebilly Road junction, with motorists urged to avoid the area.
It has since reopened.
