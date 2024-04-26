Ballymena police issue appeal for witnesses after pedestrian is injured in traffic collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information following the one-vehicle crash at the Larne Road Link.

They were called shortly before 9.15pm with a report that a female pedestrian and a silver Vauxhall Corsa car were involved in a collision in the area.

The female, aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.

The Larne Road Link in Ballymena was closed from the Crebilly Road junction on Friday night following a traffic collision. Picture: Google

A PSNI spokesperson said their enquiries are continuing and appealed to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1731 26/04/24.

The Larne Road Link was closed for a time from the Crebilly Road junction, with motorists urged to avoid the area.