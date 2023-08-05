Ballymena police seek dashcam footage following death of pedestrian (81)

Police have confirmed that an 81-year-old man has died in the Queen Street area of Ballymena.

In a short statement issued just before 9pm on Saturday evening (July 5), a PSNI spokesperson confirmed that road closures were in place at the Toome Road and Wakehurst Road junction due to a serious road traffic collision.

Motorists were asked to seek an alternative route for their journey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an update on Sunday at 11.45am, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The Queen Street area of Ballymena has now fully reopened to road users.

"The road was closed for a time following the sudden death of an 81-year-old man in the Wakehurst Road area of Queen Street. He was a pedestrian in the area on Saturday, August 5 at approximately 7pm.