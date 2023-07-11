Register
Ballymena public realm works to begin this summer

Works will begin this summer on a Public Realm Improvement Scheme in Castle Street/Bridge Street, Ballymena.
By Helena McManus
Published 11th Jul 2023, 17:11 BST

The scheme is being funded by the Department for Communities and will be delivered by contractors FP McCann Ltd.

It will see the upgrade of Bridge Street, opposite the Braid, and Castle Street from Church Street to the junction with Meeting House Lane with granite paving and kerbing, new lighting and carriageway resurfacing.

Paving will also be extended at the roundabout on Castle Street and across the front entrance at St Patrick’s Church, to the junctions with Trostan Avenue and Meeting House Lane, providing a consistent and high-quality finish of paving throughout the town centre.

Works will begin this summer on a Public Realm Improvement Scheme in Castle Street/Bridge Street, Ballymena. Image courtesy of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council
Works will begin this summer on a Public Realm Improvement Scheme in Castle Street/Bridge Street, Ballymena. Image courtesy of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

It is planned that the Public Realm Works will be phased, commencing on Bridge Street, followed by the lower town centre end of Castle Street, before continuing to the top end of Castle Street towards St Patrick’s Church.

It is anticipated that enabling works by Open Reach (BT) will take place at the top of Castle Street, near St Patrick’s Church, week commencing July 24.

The works are planned to commence on Monday, August 7, after scheduled NIE works have concluded, with the last phased section planned to be completed by late November 2023.

For the duration of the works on Castle Street, traffic will be restricted to a single lane, with a one-way system in place from Meeting House Lane to Bridge Street, enabling continued vehicle access to business, public and private car parks.

Businesses along Castle Street and Bridge Street will be open as normal throughout the works and pedestrian access to homes and businesses in the area will be maintained.

