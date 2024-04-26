Ballymena road closed after traffic collision
Motorists have been warned that a major road in Ballymena has been closed due to a traffic collision.
Police reported shortly before 10.30pm on Friday that the Larne Road Link is currently closed from the Crebilly Road junction.
There are no further details at present.
