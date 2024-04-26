Ballymena road closed after traffic collision

Motorists have been warned that a major road in Ballymena has been closed due to a traffic collision.
By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Apr 2024, 22:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police reported shortly before 10.30pm on Friday that the Larne Road Link is currently closed from the Crebilly Road junction.

There are no further details at present.

Related topics:BallymenaPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.