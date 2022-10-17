Ballymena road closed due to fallen tree
Motorists are advised that a rural road in the Ballymena area is currently closed to traffic due to a fallen tree.
Urging road users in the region to find an alternative route for their journey in a statement issued to the Ballymena Times this afternoon (Monday, October 17), a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Kennelbridge Road in Ballymena is currently closed due to a fallen tree.
Read More
Read MoreRev Trevor Kelly: Tributes paid to long-serving Newtownabbey teacher and CoI cur...
"Please seek an alternate route for your journey.”