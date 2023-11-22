Ballymena road closed following serious traffic collision
Motorists are warned that a road in the Ballymena area is currently closed following a serious traffic collision.
Police have confirmed that the Cullybackey Road is closed at the junction with the Teeshan Road.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Local diversions are in place and officers are directing traffic. Please seek an alternative route for your journey at this time.”