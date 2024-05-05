Ballymena road closed following three-vehicle collision

Motorists are being warned that a main route in Ballymena is currently closed following a traffic collision.
By Valerie Martin
Published 5th May 2024, 20:08 BST
Police confirmed at 7.45pm on Sunday evening that the Larne Link Road is closed to traffic due to three-vehicle crash.

