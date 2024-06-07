Ballymena road closed in both directions after traffic collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Jun 2024, 08:51 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 08:56 BST
Motorists in Ballymena are warned the Antrim Road is currently closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.

The road is closed between Ballee roundabout and Queen Street.

Police issued a short statement on the closure at 8.40am on Friday morning, urging road-users to avoid the area and to make alternative main routes for their journey.

