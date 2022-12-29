A major road in Ballymena will be closed for almost three weeks to facilitate a £320,000 resurfacing scheme.

Sourhill Road, Ballymena. Picture: Google

Work on the Sourhill Road will commence on Monday, January 9 and will extend for a distance of approximately 750 metres. The resurfacing aims to improve the strength and surface quality of the road.

The Department for Infrastructure says that to facilitate the works it will be necessary to operate a road closure from Monday, January 9 until Saturday 28 between the hours of 9.15am until 4.30pm daily.

During these times a diversion will be in operation, as follows:

For traffic travelling southwards, diversion via Galgorm Road – Linenhall Street – Bridge Street – Henry Street – Gilmore Street – Queen Street – Antrim Road – Ballee Road West – Cromkill Road – Tullygarley Road.

For traffic travelling northwards, diversion via Tullygarley Road – Cromkill Road – Ballee Road West - Antrim Road – Queen Street – Waveney Road – Galgorm Road.

Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

The Department says it has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.