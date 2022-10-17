Register
Ballymena road reopened after fallen tree removed

Motorists are advised that a rural road in the Ballymena area has been reopened to traffic after an earlier blockage caused by a fallen tree was removed.

By Russell Keers
4 minutes ago

Police had advised road users to avoid the Kennelbridge Road region of the borough due to the carriageway being closed due to a fallen tree.

Ballymena road closed due to fallen tree

Providing an update this afternoon (Monday), a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said: “The Kennelbridge Road in Ballymena has now reopened after a fallen tree was removed.”

Police have confirmed the road has reopened.
