Ballymena road reopened after fallen tree removed
Motorists are advised that a rural road in the Ballymena area has been reopened to traffic after an earlier blockage caused by a fallen tree was removed.
Police had advised road users to avoid the Kennelbridge Road region of the borough due to the carriageway being closed due to a fallen tree.
Providing an update this afternoon (Monday), a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said: “The Kennelbridge Road in Ballymena has now reopened after a fallen tree was removed.”