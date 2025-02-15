Ballymena: road to be closed on Sunday for NI Water pipelaying work
NI Water is nearing completion of pipelaying works to support a new development on the Crebilly Road.
The road will be closed on Sunday from 7am to 7pm to allow the installation of part of the last section of pipelines into the new development in the safest possible manner.
The closure will extend from Orkney Drive to Staffa Drive and a signed diversion route will be in place throughout this time.
Access to houses within the road closure / working area on Crebilly Road will be facilitated throughout the work, although parking may be affected for short durations. Pedestrian access will be available at all times.
Following the road closure, the remainder of the pipelaying will be completed under a lane closure on Crebilly Road.
