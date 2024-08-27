Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are advised to expect disruption during a £340,000 carriageway and footway resurfacing scheme on Henry Street / Gilmore Street, Ballymena.

The resurfacing scheme, which commences on Monday, September 2, will extend from Railway Street to Queen Street.

Announcing the project, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “This is a substantial investment for the Ballymena area which will deliver significant benefits for residents, businesses and road users. The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our rural road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

"I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

A general view of Henry Street and Gilmore Street, Ballymena. Photo: Google

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) says it will be necessary to implement a lane closure from 8am on Monday, September 2, until 7pm on Saturday, October 5 and again from 8am on Thursday, October 17 until 5pm on Wednesday, October 30, to facilitate all footway works.

A full road closure will then be implemented from 7pm on Saturday, October 5 until 5pm on Friday, October 11, to facilitate resurfacing works on Henry Street.

A further closure will then be implemented from 8am on Monday, October 14, until 5pm on Wednesday, October 16, to facilitate resurfacing works on Gilmore Street.

During the times of the road closure a diversionary route will be signed via: Larne Road link, Larne Road and vice-versa.

In a statement, DfI added: “The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

"Subject to favourable weather conditions the works will be substantially complete by Wednesday, 30 October, 2024, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.”