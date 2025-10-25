Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Larne area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Rankinstown Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from Liminary Road to Moorfields on Friday, October 31 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week. Photo: Pixabay

The closure is required for installation of BT duct; local access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via C0046 Liminary Road, U2094 Ballycreggy Road, and A0036 Moorfields Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Fountain Place, Ballymena

There will be a continuous one way closure from Ballymoney Road to Duke Street and Albert Place from Monday, October 27 at 8:00am until Thursday, October 30 at 4:00pm.

The closure is required to repair a gravity sewer.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via alternative route via (Diversion 1) U2204 Ballymoney Road, U2201 Mill Street, U2204 Wellington Street, C0060 Church Street, C0060 Ballymoney Street, C0060 Thomas Street, U2204 Mount Street, and U2204 Duke Street or (Diversion 2) U2204 Duke Street, U2204 Mount Street, and U2204 Ballymoney Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Ballymena Road, Carnlough

There will be a lane closure from the junction with Galdanagh Road to the junction with Glenbrook from Wednesday, October 29 at 9:30am until Friday, October 31 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Carnlough Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Killycarn Road to Mullindreen Road on Wednesday, October 29 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation to customer’s house, No.206 Carnlough Road.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Parkway, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from the Fairhill roundabout to Ballymoney Road on Thursday, October 30 from 5:00pm until 8:30pm.

The closure is required for no waiting cones only.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Raceview Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Knockan Road to Rectory Gardens on Thursday, October 30 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for tree cutting works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Granville Drive, Ballymena

There will be a continuous one way closure from Broughshane Street to Garfield Place from Monday, October 27 at 8:00am until Friday, October 31 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required to repair a gravity sewer.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U2200 Broughshane Street, U2208 Broadway Avenue, and U2208 Granville Drive.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.