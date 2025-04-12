Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Ballymena area this week.

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Ballycowan Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from the junction with the A26 Lisnevenagh Road to the junction with B98 Shankbridge Road on Monday, April 14 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line work.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0026 Lisnevenagh Road, B0098 Shankbridge Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballyreagh Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from 200m east of the junction with the Doury Road to 1.0km east of the junction with the Doury Road Tuesday, April 15 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

The closure is required for splicing works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via C0060 Doury Road, B0064 Springmount Road, B0094 Main Street, C0062 Main Street, C0062 Cloughwater Road.

Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.

North Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from 150m south of the Greenmount Roundabout to 60m west of the Greenmount Roundabout from Monday, April 14 at 9:30am until Wednesday, April 16 at 2:30pm.

The closure is required for NI Water CSO duct and kiosk installation.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Maboy Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from the junction with Duneoin Road to the junction with Lisnahunshin Road on Monday, April 14 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line work.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via C0058 Duneoin Road, C0059 Lisnahunshin Road, U2011 Moboy Road, U2011 Maboy Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.