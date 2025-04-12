Ballymena roadworks in the week ahead
All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Ballycowan Road, Ballymena
There will be a road closure from the junction with the A26 Lisnevenagh Road to the junction with B98 Shankbridge Road on Monday, April 14 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
The closure is required for NIE overhead line work.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0026 Lisnevenagh Road, B0098 Shankbridge Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Ballyreagh Road, Ballymena
There will be a road closure from 200m east of the junction with the Doury Road to 1.0km east of the junction with the Doury Road Tuesday, April 15 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.
The closure is required for splicing works.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via C0060 Doury Road, B0064 Springmount Road, B0094 Main Street, C0062 Main Street, C0062 Cloughwater Road.
Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.
North Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from 150m south of the Greenmount Roundabout to 60m west of the Greenmount Roundabout from Monday, April 14 at 9:30am until Wednesday, April 16 at 2:30pm.
The closure is required for NI Water CSO duct and kiosk installation.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Maboy Road, Ballymena
There will be a road closure from the junction with Duneoin Road to the junction with Lisnahunshin Road on Monday, April 14 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm.
The closure is required for NIE overhead line work.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via C0058 Duneoin Road, C0059 Lisnahunshin Road, U2011 Moboy Road, U2011 Maboy Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
