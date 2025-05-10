Ballymena roadworks: lane and road closures in the coming week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Dernaveagh Road, Ballymena
There will be a road closure from Bally Road to Cloughwater Road on Friday, May 16 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for Fibre installation to customer’s house, No.32 Dernaveagh Road.
A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U2139 Bally Road, U2140 Clogher Road, A0043 Cushendall Road, and C0062 Cloughwater Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
North Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from 100m south of the Greenmount Roundabout to 60m east of the Greenmount Roundabout from Monday, May 12 at 9:30am until Wednesday, May 14 at 2:30pm.
The closure is required for NI Water - CSO dust and kiosk installation.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Carnlough Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Longmore Road to Killycarn Road on Monday, May 12 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for fibre installation to customer’s house No.143 Carnlough Road.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
