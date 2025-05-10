Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Dernaveagh Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from Bally Road to Cloughwater Road on Friday, May 16 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for Fibre installation to customer’s house, No.32 Dernaveagh Road.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U2139 Bally Road, U2140 Clogher Road, A0043 Cushendall Road, and C0062 Cloughwater Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

North Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from 100m south of the Greenmount Roundabout to 60m east of the Greenmount Roundabout from Monday, May 12 at 9:30am until Wednesday, May 14 at 2:30pm.

The closure is required for NI Water - CSO dust and kiosk installation.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Carnlough Road, Ballymena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a lane closure from Longmore Road to Killycarn Road on Monday, May 12 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation to customer’s house No.143 Carnlough Road.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.