Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Crankill Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Loughmagarry Road to Fenagh Road on Thursday, May 22 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation for No.95 Crankill Road.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Straid Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from A42 Main Street, Ahoghill to Tuppenny Road from Monday, May 19 at 8:00am until Friday, May 30 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for carriageway resurfacing works for IAN1.﻿

A diversion will operate, with alternative routes via (diversion 1) U2070 Straid Road, C0050 Nursery Road, U2072 Ballykennedy Road, A0042 Galgorm Road, A0042 Ballymena Road, and A0042 Main Street, and (diversion 2): U2069 New Road, C0053 Ballymontenagh Road, and C0050 Nursery Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.