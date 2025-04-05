Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Ballymena area this week.

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Cushendall Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Ballygarvey Road to No.223 Cushendall Road on Friday, April 11 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for Fibrus works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Eglish Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from the Carncoagh Road junction to the Knockan Road junction on Thursday, April 10 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE tree cutting; local access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Eglish Road, Carncoagh Road, and Knockan Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Lisnamurrikin Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from Rathkeel Road to Roughan Road on Thursday, April 10 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation for No.65 Lisnamurrikin Road.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Lisnamurrikin Road, Racavan Road, Carnalbanagh Road, Creevamoy Road, and Rathkeel Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Cushendall Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Killyflugh Road to Ballygarvey Road on Monday, April 7 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation for No.217 Cushendall Road.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.