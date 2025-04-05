Ballymena roadworks programmes in the coming week
All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Cushendall Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Ballygarvey Road to No.223 Cushendall Road on Friday, April 11 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for Fibrus works.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Eglish Road, Ballymena
There will be a road closure from the Carncoagh Road junction to the Knockan Road junction on Thursday, April 10 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
The closure is required for NIE tree cutting; local access will be maintained.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Eglish Road, Carncoagh Road, and Knockan Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Lisnamurrikin Road, Ballymena
There will be a road closure from Rathkeel Road to Roughan Road on Thursday, April 10 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for fibre installation for No.65 Lisnamurrikin Road.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Lisnamurrikin Road, Racavan Road, Carnalbanagh Road, Creevamoy Road, and Rathkeel Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Cushendall Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Killyflugh Road to Ballygarvey Road on Monday, April 7 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for fibre installation for No.217 Cushendall Road.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
