Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Galgorm Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Cullybackey Link Road to Killane Road on Monday, September 15 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation to customer’s house, No.40 Ballymena Road.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Cushendall Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from house number 318 to house number 325 from Monday, September 15 at 9:30am until Wednesday, September 17 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for a full-service water connection (road crossing).﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Ballee Road East, Ballymena

There will be an overnight only road closure from the Larne Road Link Roundabout to the Seven Towers Roundabout from Saturday, September 20 at 11:00pm until Sunday, September 21 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for a DFI road maintenance scheme.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0026 Lisnevenagh Road, A0523 Antrim Road, U2225 Wakehurst Road, U2211 Larne Road, A0026 Pennybridge Roundabout, A0026 Larne Road Link, and A0026 Larne Road.

Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.

Lisnevenagh Road, Antrim

There will be an overnight only lane closure from the Seven Towers Roundabout to the Dunsilly Roundabout from Tuesday, September 16 at 9:00pm until Saturday, September 20 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for a DFI road maintenance scheme.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.