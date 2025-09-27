Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Galgorm Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Killane Road to Cullybackey Link Road on Wednesday, October 1 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a roadworks programme taking place in the Ballymena area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for fibre installation to customer’s house, No.305 Galgorm Road.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Bridge Street, Ballymena

There will be a one way closure from the junction with North Road to the junction with Clonavon Terrace on Sunday, October 5 from 7:00am until 1:00pm.

The closure is required for NI Water - CSO duct and kiosk installation.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0523 Waveney Road, A0042 Galgorm Road, A0026 North Road, A0026 George Street, A0026 Linenhall Street, and A0026 Larne Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballymena Road, Carnlough

There will be a lane closure from the junction with Hillview Park to the junction with Glenbrook on Wednesday, October 1 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.