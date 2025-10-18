Ballymena roadworks programmes this week

By Helena McManus
Published 18th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Lisnevenagh Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Lisnevenagh Road to Antrim Road on Sunday, October 26 from 6:00am until 12:00pm.

The closure is required for local council grass cutting work.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Aghanure Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from Carnalbanagh Road to Buckna Road on Thursday, October 23 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required to renew frame and cover.﻿ Local access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via C0067 Buckna Road, U2118 The Cuttings, and C0066 Carnalbanagh Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Larne Road Link, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure on the inner lane of the Larne Road roundabout from Friday, October 17 at 9:30am until Tuesday, October 21 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required to repair a damaged VRS system.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Lisnevenagh Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Ballylesson Road to the Ballee roundabout on Wednesday, October 22 from 10:00am until 3:00pm.

The closure is required for Fibre installation to customer’s house, No.141 Lisnevenagh Road.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

