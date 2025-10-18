Ballymena roadworks programmes this week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Lisnevenagh Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Lisnevenagh Road to Antrim Road on Sunday, October 26 from 6:00am until 12:00pm.
The closure is required for local council grass cutting work.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Aghanure Road, Ballymena
There will be a road closure from Carnalbanagh Road to Buckna Road on Thursday, October 23 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required to renew frame and cover. Local access will be maintained.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via C0067 Buckna Road, U2118 The Cuttings, and C0066 Carnalbanagh Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Larne Road Link, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure on the inner lane of the Larne Road roundabout from Friday, October 17 at 9:30am until Tuesday, October 21 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required to repair a damaged VRS system.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Lisnevenagh Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Ballylesson Road to the Ballee roundabout on Wednesday, October 22 from 10:00am until 3:00pm.
The closure is required for Fibre installation to customer’s house, No.141 Lisnevenagh Road.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.