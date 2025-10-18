Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Lisnevenagh Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Lisnevenagh Road to Antrim Road on Sunday, October 26 from 6:00am until 12:00pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for local council grass cutting work.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Aghanure Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from Carnalbanagh Road to Buckna Road on Thursday, October 23 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required to renew frame and cover.﻿ Local access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via C0067 Buckna Road, U2118 The Cuttings, and C0066 Carnalbanagh Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Larne Road Link, Ballymena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a lane closure on the inner lane of the Larne Road roundabout from Friday, October 17 at 9:30am until Tuesday, October 21 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required to repair a damaged VRS system.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Lisnevenagh Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Ballylesson Road to the Ballee roundabout on Wednesday, October 22 from 10:00am until 3:00pm.

The closure is required for Fibre installation to customer’s house, No.141 Lisnevenagh Road.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.