Ballymena roadworks programmes to be aware of in the coming week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Pennybridge Industrial Estate, Ballymena
There will be a road closure from Larne Road to the junction with the NIE yard from Monday, April 28 at 8:00am until Saturday, May 10 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for carriageway resurfacing.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U2211 Larne Road, U2225 Wakehurst Road, A0523 Antrim Road, A0026 Lisnevenagh Road, A0026 Ballee Road East, A0026 Larne Road, U2212 Ballee Road East, and U2212 Pennybridge Industrial Estate.
Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.
M2, Ballymena
There will be a continuous hard shoulder closure from 100 metres east of the Doury Road overpass to 400 metres east of the Doury Road overpass from Monday, April 28 at 8:00am until Monday, May 5 at 5:00pm.
The closure is required for an ERT upgrade with the work being carried out by the DFI Roads contractor.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Ballymena Road, Portglenone
There will be a lane closure from Cullybackey Road to Finlaystown Road on Wednesday, April 30 at 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for fibre installation for No. 7A Ballymena Road.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
