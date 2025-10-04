Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Lisnevenagh Road, Ballymena

There will be an overnight only road closure from Ballee roundabout to Dunsilly roundabout from Sunday, October 12 at 11:00pm until Friday, October 17 at 6:00am.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required by the DFI Roads Contractor for urgent works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0026 Lisnevenagh Road, A0026 Ballee Road East, A0026 Larne Road, C0046 Liminary Road, B0053 Station Road, B0098 Main Street, B0053 Fernisky Road, C0045 Steeple Road, B0532 Steeple Road, B0518 Stiles Way, and A0026 Ballymena Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballymena Road, Carnlough

There will be a lane closure from 200m southwest of the junction with Bay Road to 150m northeast of junction with Galdanagh Road from Thursday, October 9 at 9:30am until Monday, October 13 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Loughloughan Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from Carnlough Road to Longmore Road from Monday, October 6 at 8:00am until Saturday, October 11 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for carriageway repairs.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0042 Carnlough Road and U2126 Longmore Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Pollee Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from the Tullymore Road junction to the Elginny Road junction on Wednesday, October 8 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line works.﻿ Local access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via C0068 Tullymore Road, U2129 Elginny Road, and U2129 Pollee Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Galgorm Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Killane Road to Cullybackey Link Road on Monday, October 6 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation to customer’s house, No.305 Galgorm Road.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.