Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Galgorm Road, Ballymena

There will be a weekdays only lane closure from Fenaghy Road to Galgorm Road from Monday, June 30 at 9:30am until Friday, August 22 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for roundabout improvements.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Crankill Road, Ballymena

There will be a hard shoulder closure from 1.4km north of Fenaghy Road to 1.8km north of Fenaghy Road on Tuesday, July 1 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The hard shoulder closure is required for Fibrus Network repairs.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Waveney Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Clonavon Terrace to Kinhilt Street on Wednesday, July 2 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required to replace BT pole.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Galgorm Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from 20m left hand side of No.108 to 20m right hand side of No.108 from Monday, June 30 at 9:30am until Monday, August 25 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for upgrading and widening entrance.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Carnlough Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Longmore Road to Hazelbank Road on Friday, July 4 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation to customer’s house, No.143 Carnlough Road.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Carnlough Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from 20m west of the junction with Mullindreen Road to 100m east of junction with Mullindreen Road on Wednesday, July 2 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required to replace pole.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Glenravel Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Benvore Park to Fisherstown on Wednesday, July 2 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for frame and cover works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Grove Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from the Grove Road roundabout to Doury Road from Monday, June 30 at 8:00am until Friday, July 11 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for resurfacing works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via C0060 Doury Road, C0060 Thomas Street, A0042 Parkway, and A0026 Ballymoney Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Carnlough Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Munie Road to Lisles Hill Road on Monday, June 30 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation to customer’s house, No.229 Carnlough Road.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Clonetrace Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from the Tullymore Road junction to the Longmore Road junction on Monday, June 30 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line works.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U2128 Clonetrace Road, C0068 Tullymore Road, C0068 Pollee Road, and U2126 Longmore Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

M2, Ballymena

There will be a hard shoulder closure from the Larne Road roundabout to the Teeshan roundabout until Tuesday, July 1 at 4:30pm.

The hard shoulder closure is required for ERT upgrade.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

M2, Ballymena

There will be a hard shoulder closure from the Teeshan roundabout to the Larne Road roundabout until Tuesday, July 1 at 4:30pm.

The hard shoulder closure is required for ERT upgrade.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballymena Road, Carnlough

There will be a lane closure from outside number 50 Ballymena Road to the junction of Stoney Hill until Wednesday, July 23 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.