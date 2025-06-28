Ballymena roadworks: road and lane closures to be aware of this week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Galgorm Road, Ballymena
There will be a weekdays only lane closure from Fenaghy Road to Galgorm Road from Monday, June 30 at 9:30am until Friday, August 22 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for roundabout improvements.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Crankill Road, Ballymena
There will be a hard shoulder closure from 1.4km north of Fenaghy Road to 1.8km north of Fenaghy Road on Tuesday, July 1 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The hard shoulder closure is required for Fibrus Network repairs.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Waveney Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Clonavon Terrace to Kinhilt Street on Wednesday, July 2 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required to replace BT pole.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Galgorm Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from 20m left hand side of No.108 to 20m right hand side of No.108 from Monday, June 30 at 9:30am until Monday, August 25 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for upgrading and widening entrance.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Carnlough Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Longmore Road to Hazelbank Road on Friday, July 4 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for fibre installation to customer’s house, No.143 Carnlough Road.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Carnlough Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from 20m west of the junction with Mullindreen Road to 100m east of junction with Mullindreen Road on Wednesday, July 2 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required to replace pole.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Glenravel Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Benvore Park to Fisherstown on Wednesday, July 2 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for frame and cover works.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Grove Road, Ballymena
There will be a road closure from the Grove Road roundabout to Doury Road from Monday, June 30 at 8:00am until Friday, July 11 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for resurfacing works.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via C0060 Doury Road, C0060 Thomas Street, A0042 Parkway, and A0026 Ballymoney Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Carnlough Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Munie Road to Lisles Hill Road on Monday, June 30 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for fibre installation to customer’s house, No.229 Carnlough Road.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Clonetrace Road, Ballymena
There will be a road closure from the Tullymore Road junction to the Longmore Road junction on Monday, June 30 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
The closure is required for NIE overhead line works.
A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U2128 Clonetrace Road, C0068 Tullymore Road, C0068 Pollee Road, and U2126 Longmore Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
M2, Ballymena
There will be a hard shoulder closure from the Larne Road roundabout to the Teeshan roundabout until Tuesday, July 1 at 4:30pm.
The hard shoulder closure is required for ERT upgrade.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
M2, Ballymena
There will be a hard shoulder closure from the Teeshan roundabout to the Larne Road roundabout until Tuesday, July 1 at 4:30pm.
The hard shoulder closure is required for ERT upgrade.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Ballymena Road, Carnlough
There will be a lane closure from outside number 50 Ballymena Road to the junction of Stoney Hill until Wednesday, July 23 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
