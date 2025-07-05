Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Galgorm Road, Ballymena

There will be a weekdays only lane closure from Fenaghy Road to Galgorm Road until Friday, August 22 at 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for roundabout improvements.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Larne Road Link, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from where Suffolk Street meets St Patrick’s Link Road to 150m south of Suffolk Street from Monday, July 7 at 9:30am until Wednesday, July 9 at 4:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure is required for NI Water - CSO duct and kiosk installation.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Cushendall Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from 25m north of the junction with Hugomont Drive to 25m south of the junction with Hugomont Drive on Wednesday, July 9 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required to renew frame and cover.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Galgorm Road, Ballymena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a lane closure from 20m left hand side of No.108 to 20m right hand side of No.108 until Monday, August 25 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for upgrading and widening entrance.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Grove Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from the Grove Road roundabout to Doury Road until Friday, July 11 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for resurfacing works.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via C0060 Doury Road, C0060 Thomas Street, A0042 Parkway, and A0026 Ballymoney Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballymena Road, Carnlough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a lane closure from outside number 50 Ballymena Road to the junction of Stoney Hill until Wednesday, July 23 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.