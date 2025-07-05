Ballymena roadworks: road and lane closures to be aware of this week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Galgorm Road, Ballymena
There will be a weekdays only lane closure from Fenaghy Road to Galgorm Road until Friday, August 22 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for roundabout improvements.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Larne Road Link, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from where Suffolk Street meets St Patrick’s Link Road to 150m south of Suffolk Street from Monday, July 7 at 9:30am until Wednesday, July 9 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for NI Water - CSO duct and kiosk installation.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Cushendall Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from 25m north of the junction with Hugomont Drive to 25m south of the junction with Hugomont Drive on Wednesday, July 9 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required to renew frame and cover.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Galgorm Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from 20m left hand side of No.108 to 20m right hand side of No.108 until Monday, August 25 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for upgrading and widening entrance.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Grove Road, Ballymena
There will be a road closure from the Grove Road roundabout to Doury Road until Friday, July 11 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for resurfacing works.
A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via C0060 Doury Road, C0060 Thomas Street, A0042 Parkway, and A0026 Ballymoney Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Ballymena Road, Carnlough
There will be a lane closure from outside number 50 Ballymena Road to the junction of Stoney Hill until Wednesday, July 23 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
