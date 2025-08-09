Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Drumcrow Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from Shillanavogy Road to Glenview Road until Friday, August 15 at 6:00pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for verge repair and possibly a culvert repair on one section of the Drumcrow Road.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U2107 Shillanavogy Road, C0066 Carnalbanagh Road, and U4014 Glenview Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Glenravel Road, Ballymena

There will be an overnight only road closure from 75m north of Rockfield Park to 2km north of Rockfield Park from Monday, August 11 at 8:00pm until Thursday, August 28 at 4:00am.

The closure is required for civils works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via (diversion 1) C0109 Frys Road, A0042 Broughshane Road, A0042 Raceview Road, A0042

Main Street, A0042 Carnlough Road, A0042 Ballymena Road, A0002 Bay Road, A0002 Marine Road, A0002 Harbour Road, A0002 Garron Road, A5002 Garron Road, and A5002 Main Street or (diversion 2 For HGV/large vehicles) A0043 Cushendall Road, A0042 Broughshane Road, M0002 M2, A0042 Raceview Road, A0026 Crankill Road, A0026 Frosses Road, A0044 Drones Road, A0044 Hillside Road, A0044 Magheramore Road, A0044 Moyarget Road, A0044 Coleraine Road, A0044 Castle Street, A5002 Ann Street, A5002 Quay Road, A5002

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary Street, A5002 Cushendall Road, A5002 Loughareema Road, A5002 Tromra Road, A5002 Chapel Road, A5002 Mill Street, A5002 Bridge Street, and A5002 Coast Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Cullybackey Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from Main Street, Portglenone to Garvaghy Crescent until Friday, August 22 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for a carriageway resurfacing scheme.﻿

A diversion will operate alternative route via B0096 Ballyconnelly Road, C0056 Ballyconnelly Road, C0055 Glenhugh Road, U2255 The Diamond, A0042 The Diamond, A0042 Portglenone Road, A0042 Ballynafie Road, and A0042 Ballymena Road.

Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.

Glenravel Road, Ballymena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a lane closure from outside house number 431 Cushendall Road on Monday, August 11 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for frame and cover works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Glenravel Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from street light no.20 to the Causeway Coast and Glens sign until Wednesday, August 27 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for resurfacing works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Galgorm Road, Ballymena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a weekdays only lane closure from Fenaghy Road to Galgorm Road until Friday, August 22 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for roundabout improvements.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Galgorm Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from 20m to the left hand side of No.108 to 20m on the right hand side of No.108 until Monday, August 25 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for upgrading and widening entrance.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.