Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Ballymena area this week.

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Clogher Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from the junction with Bally Road to 100m east of the junction with Bally Road on Wednesday, November 20 from 9am-5pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Princes Street, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from the junction of Galgorm Road to the junction of Balmoral Avenue on Tuesday, November 19 from 6:30am to 11pm.

The closure is required for duct works in the footway with work being carried out by BT Openreach.

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Church Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from the junction of Glenaan Park to 50m west of the junction of Glenaan Park on Monday, November 18 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for BT Openreach pole repairs.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Crankill Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Old Ballymoney Road to Woodtown Road on Thursday, November 21 from 9:30am to 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation for No.28 Crankill Road with work being carried out by BT Openreach

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Frys Road, Ballymena

A lane closure from Dunfane Park to Beechgrove will be operating continuously until Friday, November 22 at 4pm.

The closure is required for a sewer connection (foul and storm) by NI Water.

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Church Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Douglas Road to Collin Road Thursday, November 21 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

It will facilitate a new customer connection by Fibrus.

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Fenaghy Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from lands between Number 116A to and Number 122 from Friday, November 22 at 9:30am until Friday, November 29 at 4:30pm.

It is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Grove Road, Ballymena

A lane closure from Doury Road to the Grove Road roundabout will be operating until Monday, December 9 at 4:30pm.

It is required for a street lighting upgrade and construction of a new cycle path with work being carried out by the DFI Roads contractor

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of between 5-15 minutes expected.

Largy Road, Ahoghill

There will be a lane closure from Kilcurry Road to Aughnahoy Road on Thursday, November 21 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

Work is being carried out by BT Openreach for fibre installation at No.5 Largy Road.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.