Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Ballymena area this week.

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Glenhugh Road - Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Cullybackey Link Road to Lismurn Park for telecoms works from Monday, November 25 at 9:30am until Wednesday, November 27 at 4:30pm.

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Glenravel Road - Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from 50m North of No.59 to 50m South of No.59 on Friday, November 29 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for frame and cover repairs by BT Openreach.

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Carnalbanagh Road - Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Shillanavogy Road to Burnside Road on Friday, November 29 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation to 99 Carnalbanagh Road, Broughshane.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Springfarm Road - Antrim

There will be a one way closure from A26 Ballymena Road to The Meadow Antrim from Monday, November 25 at 8:00am until Friday, December 20 at 6:00pm.

The closure will operate continuously and is required for cable laying works for Antrim Solar Farm.

A diversion to operate with an alternative route via Springfarm Road, The Meadow, Stiles Way, and Ballymena Road, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Fenaghy Road - Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from 600m North of the junction with Corbally Road to 900m North of the junction with Corbally Road on Wednesday, November 27 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Cushendall Road - Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from 175m North of the junction with Ballygarvey Road to 275m North of the junction with Ballygarvey Road on Tuesday, November 26 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NIE tree cutting.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Whitesides Road - Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from 150m southwest of No.126 Whitesides Road to 150m northeast of No.126 Whitesides Road on Tuesday, November 26 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line works.

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Fenaghy Road - Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from lands between Number 116A to and Number 122 from Friday, November 22 at 9:30am until Friday, November 29 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Grove Road - Ballymena

A lane closure from Doury Road to the Grove Road roundabout will be operating until Monday, December 9 at 4:30pm.

It is required for a street lighting upgrade and construction of a new cycle path with work being carried out by the DFI Roads contractor.

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of between 5-15 minutes expected.