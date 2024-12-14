Ballymena: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Cushendall Road - Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from 50m north of the junction of Johnsonstown Road to 200m north of the junction of Johnsonstown Road on Tuesday, December 17 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for pole repairs with work being carried out by BT Openreach.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Lisnamurrikin Road - Ballymena
There will be a road closure from Rathkeel Road to Roughan Road on Tuesday, December 17 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for fibre installation for No.76 Lisnamurrikin Road. Local access will be maintained.
A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Lisnamurrikin Road, Racavan Road, Canalbanagh Road, Creevamoy Road, and Rathkeel Road; delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Larne Road Link - Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Crebilly Road to the Pennybridge Roundabout on Monday, December 16 from 9:30am until 1:30pm.
The closure is required to repair a manhole with work being carried out by BT Openreach.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Springfarm Road - Antrim
There will be a continuous one way closure from A26 Ballymena Road to The Meadow Antrim until Friday, December 20 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for cable laying works for Antrim Solar Farm.
A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Springfarm Road, The Meadow, Stiles Way, and Ballymena Road; delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
