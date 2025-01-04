Ballymena roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week.
There will be a lane closure on the Cushendall Road from a point 50m south of Islandtown Road to a point 150m south of Islandtown Road from 9:30am on Tuesday, January 7 until 4:30pm on Wednesday, January 8.
The closure is required to facilitate work being carried out by NI Water.
Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
