Ballymena: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Ballymena Road, Portglenone
There will be a lane closure from Finlaystown Road to a point 80m west of Finlaystown Road on Wednesday, January 15 from 11:30am to 1:30pm.
The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame.
Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Cushendall Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from no.233 Cushendall Road to Ballygarvey Road on Monday, January 13 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for Fibrus installation.
Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Queen Street, Ballymena
There will be a continuous one way closure from Gilmore Street to Railway Street on Sunday, January 19 at 8:00am until Friday, January 31 at 3:00pm.
It is required for repair to a gravity sewer and relay pipe work by NI Water.
A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Queen Street, Bridge Street, North Road, George Street, Linenhall Street, and Larne Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Lisnamurrikin Road, Ballymena
There will be a road closure from Roughan Road to Rathkeel Road on Monday, January 13 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for fibre installation for No.76 Lisnamurrikin Road. Local access will be maintained.
A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Lisnamurrikin Road, Racavan Road, Carnalbanagh Road, Creevamoy Road, and Rathkeel Road.
Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
