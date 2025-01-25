Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Ballymena area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Larne Road Link, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Larne Road Link to Broughshane Road from Thursday, January 30 at 9:30am until Friday, January 31 at 4:30pm.

Road works are planned for the week ahead. Picture: Matthew Ashmore / stock.adobe

The closure is required for Openreach civils for a new connection.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Glenravel Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Lisnamanny Road to Glens Brae Road on Friday, January 31 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation for No.87 Glenravel Road.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Lisnamurrikin Road, Ballymena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a road closure from Rathkeel Road to Roughan Road on Tuesday, January 28 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation for No.76 Lisnamurrikin Road; ocal access will be maintained.﻿

A diversion will be in operation with a alternative route via Lisnamurrikin Road, Racavan Road, Carnalbanagh Road, Creevamoy Road, and Rathkeel Road.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Carnlough Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Lisles Hill Road to Munie Road on Thursday, January 30 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure is required for fibre installation to No.230 Carnlough Road, Broughshane.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Orkney Drive, Ballymena

There will be a continuous road closure from Crebilly Road to Shetland Gardens from Monday, January 20 at 9:30am until Friday, February 7 Feb at 4:30pm.

The road closure is required for new storm and foul sewers for a nearby development.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Orkney Drive and Shetland Gardens.

The work is being carried out by NI Water with an estimated delay of up to 5 minutes.

Moorfields Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Speerstown Road to Rathkeel Road on Tuesday, January 28 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for BT Openreach fibre installation.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Queen Street, Ballymena

There will be a continuous one-way closure from Gilmore Street to Railway Street from Sunday, January 19 at 8:00am until Friday, January 31 at 3:00pm.

The closure is required for repair to a gravity sewer and relay pipe work

A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Queen Street, Bridge Street, North Road, George Street, Linenhall Street, and Larne Road, with estimated delays of up to 5 minutes.