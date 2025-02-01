Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Ballymena area this week.

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Galgorm Road, Ballymena

There will be an overnight only lane closure from Lisnafillon Road to Orchard Hill from Monday, February 3 at 8:00pm until Friday, February 7 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for traffic lights for NIW desilting works.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Parkway, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Greenmount Roundabout to Chapel Roundabout from Wednesday, February 5 at 9:30am until Thursday, February 6 at 3:00pm.

The closure is required for tree works for DFI with work being carried out by Greentown Co.

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Hollybank Park, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from Monday, February 3 at 8:00am until Saturday, February 8 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for carriageway resurfacing; local access will be maintained.﻿

A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via the Old Antrim Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Larne Road Link, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from 60m south of the junction with St Patrick’s Link to 115m south of junction with St Patricks Link on Tuesday, February 4 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for box access with work being carried out by BT Openreach.

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Cushendall Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from 50m north of the junction with Deerfin Way to 50m south of the junction with Deerfin Way from Wednesday, February 5 at 9:30am until Friday, February 7 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NI Water CSO duct and Kiosk installation.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Cushendall Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from 50m north of No.218 Cushendall Road to 50m south of No.218 Cushendall Road on Monday, February 3 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure required for Fibrus installation.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of between 5-15 minutes expected.

Byrestown Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from the Liminary Road junction to the Tully Road junction on Friday, February 7 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line works; local access will be maintained.

A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Liminary Road, Kilgad Road, Tully Road, and Byrestown Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Orkney Drive, Ballymena

There will be a continuous road closure from Crebilly Road to Shetland Gardens until Friday, February 7 Feb at 4:30pm.

The road closure is required for new storm and foul sewers for a nearby development.﻿

A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Orkney Drive and Shetland Gardens.

The work is being carried out by NI Water with an estimated delay of up to 5 minutes.