Ballymena roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Ballymena Road, Carnlough
There will be a lane closure from Gartford Lane continuing along the Ballymena Road to and finishing off at the junction Bay Road until Monday, Feb 10 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.
Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Ballymena Road, Carnlough
There will be a lane closure from Galdanagh Road to Slane Road on Wednesday, February 12 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for Holm Networks fibre installation.
Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Cushendall Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Bally Road to Ballygarvey Road on Monday, February 10 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for BT Openreach fibre installation.
Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Glenravel Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Lisnamanny Road to Glens Brae Road on Thursday, February 13 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for fibre installation to customer house, No.87 Glenravel Road.
Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Galgorm Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from outside number 72 on Sunday, February 16 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for installing a new gas connection for a customer.
Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Ballycowan Road, Ballymena
There will be a road closure from the junction with B98 Shankbridge Road to the junction with C46 Liminary Road on Wednesday, February 12 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
The road closure is required for NIE overhead line work; local access will be maintained.
A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Ballycowan Road, Shankbridge Road, Greenfield Road, Main Street, Station Road, and Liminary Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Belfast Road, Antrim
There will be a continuous road closure from A26 Oldstone Road to Ingledene from Saturday, February 8 at 3:00am until Monday, February 10 at 6:00am.
The closure is required for carriageway resurfacing with work being carried out by the DFI Roads contractor.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyrobin Road, Airport Road, Antrim Road, Dublin Road, Belfast Road, Dublin Road, Ballymena Road, Lisnevenagh Road, M22, M2, Antrim Road, Antrim Road, Ballyclare Road, Belfast Road, Ballycraigy Road, Greystone Road, Loughanmore Road, and Paradise Walk. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.