Ballymena: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead

By Helena McManus
Published 15th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a roadworks programme taking place in the wider Ballymena area this week.

Carnlough Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Lisles Hill Road to Munie Road on Thursday, February 20 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required to facilitate work by BT Openreach.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

