Ballymena: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a roadworks programme taking place in the wider Ballymena area this week.
Carnlough Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Lisles Hill Road to Munie Road on Thursday, February 20 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required to facilitate work by BT Openreach.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
