Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Parkway, Ballymena

There will be an overnight only lane closure from Ballymoney Road to Market Road on Tuesday, May 27 from 7:00pm until 11:30pm.

The closure is required for pole installation and removal.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Thomas Street, Ballymena

There will be an overnight only road closure from Parkway to Greenmount Avenue on Tuesday, May 27 from 7:00pm until 11:30pm.

The closure is required to remove and replace mast pole.﻿

Diversions to operate, with an alternative route via (Diversion 1) C0060 Thomas Street, C0060 Doury Road, U2144 Old Ballymoney Road, U2143 Circular Road, A0026 Ballymoney Road, and A0042 Parkway, or (Diversion 2) A0042 Parkway, A0042 Broughshane Road, U2222 Market Road, A0043 Cushendall Road, C0109 Grove Road, and C0060 Doury Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Shellinghill Road, Cullybackey

There will be an overnight only road closure from Broughdone Lane to Redford Road from Tuesday, May 27 at 11:00pm until Wednesday, May 28 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for works for NIR.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via C0057 Shellinghill Road, C0057 Tullygrawley Road, C0056 Fenagh Road, C0056 Station Road, B0062 Ballymena Road, and B0062 Main Street.

Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.

Cushendall Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Bally Road to Ballygarvey Road on Wednesday, May 28 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for BT Openreach fibre installation.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Ballymena Road, Cullybackey

There will be an overnight only road closure from Old Cullybackey Road to Teeshan Road from Monday, May 26 at 10:00pm until Tuesday, May 27 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for NI Railway works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0062 Ballymena Road, B0062 Cullybackey Road, B0062 Teeshan Road, U2029 Woodtown Road, and U2028 Old Cullybackey Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballymoney Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from the Grove Roundabout to Bamber Park on Monday, May 26 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for installation of ducting in the carriageway for a new toucan crossing.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0026 Ballymoney Road, U2143 Circular Road, U2144 Old Ballymoney Road, and C0109 Grove Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Slane Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from A42 Ballymena Road to A42 Ballymena Road on Friday, May 30 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line works; emergency and local access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4005 Slane Road and A0042 Ballymena Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballymoney Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from the Grove Roundabout to Adair Manor until Friday, June 6 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for footway reconstruction and the installation of a toucan crossing.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Lisnevenagh Road, Ballymena

There will be an overnight only lane closure from Ballee Road Roundabout to Dunsilly Roundabout from Monday, May 26 at 8:00pm until Friday, May 30 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for a DFI Roads Maintenance Scheme (gully cleaning, grass cutting, road sweeping etc).﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Carnlough Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from the junction of Carnlough Longmore Road to Aughafattan Telephone Exchange from Thursday, May 29 at 9:30am until Friday, May 30 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required to clear blockages.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Straid Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from A42 Main Street, Ahoghill to Tuppenny Road until Friday, May 30 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for carriageway resurfacing works for IAN1.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via (Diversion 1) U2070 Straid Road, C0050 Nursery Road, U2072 Ballykennedy Road, A0042 Galgorm Road, A0042 Ballymena Road, and A0042 Main Street or (Diversion 2) U2069 New Road, C0053 Ballymontenagh Road, and C0050 Nursery Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.