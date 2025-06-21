Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Grove Roundabout, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from the Grove Roundabout to the A26 Ballymoney Rd at the junction of Adair Manor from Monday, June 23 at 9:30am until Friday, June 27 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for resurfacing works.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via (Diversion 1) A0026 Ballymoney Road, A0042 Parkway, A0026 North Road, A0026 George Street, A0026 Linenhall Street, A0026 Larne Road, A0026 Larne Road Link, M0002 M2, and A0026 Crankill Road, or (Diversion 2) A0026 Ballymoney Road, A0042 Parkway, A0026 North Road, B0062 Cullybackey Road, and U2029 Woodtown Road.

Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.

Craigstown Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from the junction with Carncome Road to 50m north of the junction with Carncome Road on Wednesday, June 25 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

The closure is required by BT Openreach.

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via B0098 Carncome Road and B0059 Doagh Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

M2, Ballymena

There will be a hard shoulder closure from the Larne Road roundabout to the Teeshan roundabout until Tuesday, July 1 at 4:30pm.

The hard shoulder closure is required for an ERT upgrade.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Closure to operate: Daily

M2, Ballymena

There will be a hard shoulder closure from the Teeshan roundabout to the Larne Road roundabout until Tuesday, July 1 at 4:30pm.

The hard shoulder closure is required for an ERT upgrade.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballymena Road, Carnlough

There will be a lane closure from outside number 50 Ballymena Road to the junction with Stoney Hill until Wednesday, July 23 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.