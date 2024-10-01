Ballymena: serious traffic crash leads to diversions on Crankhill Road

By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Oct 2024, 22:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Ballymena.

The crash took place on the Crankill Road dual carriageway.

In a short statement issued shortly after 10.15pm on Tuesday, police said diversions are in place and are likely to remain overnight.

Motorists in the area are asked to seek alternative routes.

Related topics:BallymenaEmergency servicesMotorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.