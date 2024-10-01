Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Ballymena.

The crash took place on the Crankill Road dual carriageway.

In a short statement issued shortly after 10.15pm on Tuesday, police said diversions are in place and are likely to remain overnight.

Motorists in the area are asked to seek alternative routes.