Ballymena: serious traffic crash leads to diversions on Crankhill Road
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Ballymena.
The crash took place on the Crankill Road dual carriageway.
In a short statement issued shortly after 10.15pm on Tuesday, police said diversions are in place and are likely to remain overnight.
Motorists in the area are asked to seek alternative routes.
