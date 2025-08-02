Ballymena: traffic collision on Crankill Road with diversions in place
Motorists are advised the Crankill Road in Ballymena is currently closed Coleraine bound due to a road traffic collision.
Drivers are urged to seek an alternative route with local diversions in place at Fenagh Road.
There are no further details at this stage
