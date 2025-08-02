Ballymena: traffic collision on Crankill Road with diversions in place

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 14:24 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2025, 14:25 BST
Motorists are advised the Crankill Road in Ballymena is currently closed Coleraine bound due to a road traffic collision.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternative route with local diversions in place at Fenagh Road.

There are no further details at this stage

