Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which occurred in the Larne Road Link area.

An off-duty firefighter has been praised for rescuing a casualty from a burning vehicle involved in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers were travelling in the area shortly after 6pm when they observed three vehicles severely damaged, one of which was on fire.“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and three people – two men and a woman – were subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for injuries, which at this time, are not believed to be life-threatening.”

Fire crews at the scene of the three-vehicle collision on the Larne Road Link in Ballymena. Picture: NIFRS North

Dramatic scenes unfolded as emergency services, including members of the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, police, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and St John’s Ambulance attended the scene.

Pictures on social media also showed the Air Ambulance NI landing on the normally busy stretch of road.

In a social media message posted by NIFRS North, a spokesperson revealed an off-duty played a vital role at the scene of the emergency,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Air Ambulance attending the scene of the crash on the Larne Road Link in Ballymena. Picture: NIFRS North

"Fire crews from Ballymena station have attended a three vehicle road traffic collision on the Larne Road Link near Sainsburys roundabout.

"Colleagues from the PSNI, NIAS, Air Ambulance and St John's Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

"One male casualty was rescued from the burning vehicle due to the quick actions of an off duty firefighter.”

The road was closed for a period of time, but has now reopened to traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad