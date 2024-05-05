Ballymena traffic crash: PSNI issue appeal for witnesses to collision near Sainsbury's

Three people were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in Ballymena on Sunday evening.
By Valerie Martin
Published 5th May 2024, 20:08 BST
Updated 6th May 2024, 11:01 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which occurred in the Larne Road Link area.

An off-duty firefighter has been praised for rescuing a casualty from a burning vehicle involved in the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers were travelling in the area shortly after 6pm when they observed three vehicles severely damaged, one of which was on fire.“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and three people – two men and a woman – were subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for injuries, which at this time, are not believed to be life-threatening.”

Fire crews at the scene of the three-vehicle collision on the Larne Road Link in Ballymena. Picture: NIFRS NorthFire crews at the scene of the three-vehicle collision on the Larne Road Link in Ballymena. Picture: NIFRS North
Fire crews at the scene of the three-vehicle collision on the Larne Road Link in Ballymena. Picture: NIFRS North

Dramatic scenes unfolded as emergency services, including members of the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, police, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and St John’s Ambulance attended the scene.

Pictures on social media also showed the Air Ambulance NI landing on the normally busy stretch of road.

In a social media message posted by NIFRS North, a spokesperson revealed an off-duty played a vital role at the scene of the emergency,

The Air Ambulance attending the scene of the crash on the Larne Road Link in Ballymena. Picture: NIFRS NorthThe Air Ambulance attending the scene of the crash on the Larne Road Link in Ballymena. Picture: NIFRS North
The Air Ambulance attending the scene of the crash on the Larne Road Link in Ballymena. Picture: NIFRS North

"Fire crews from Ballymena station have attended a three vehicle road traffic collision on the Larne Road Link near Sainsburys roundabout.

"Colleagues from the PSNI, NIAS, Air Ambulance and St John's Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

"One male casualty was rescued from the burning vehicle due to the quick actions of an off duty firefighter.”

The road was closed for a period of time, but has now reopened to traffic.

Police enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision are continuing, and they are appealing to anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage which captured the incident to get in touch with police.The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1389 of 05/05/24.

