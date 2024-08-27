Ballymena’s North Road reopens after traffic collision
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The North Road in Ballymena has now re-opened following an earlier road traffic collision.
Motorists had been advised to avoid the area with police, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service in attendance at the scene.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.