Ballymoney councillor says town is the only one in NI without a bus station
At this month’s Leisure and Development Committee meeting, DUP Councillor Mervyn Storey said Ballymoney was the only regional town in Northern Ireland without a bus station.
“There was a plan that Translink conveniently have now binned to have a transport provision,” he said. “We have two glorified bus shelters, at Riada House and on the Kilraughts Road.”
“The train from Londonderry to Belfast is a huge success, it grows year on year, but if you come off the train in Ballymoney and you want a bus to Ballycastle you have to walk up either to the Kilraughts Road and get soaked, because they don’t even have a shelter out there, or go up to Charles Street and stand at the two glorified bus shelters.
“I’ve said to Translink before that it’s totally unacceptable.“
