A Ballymoney councillor says a bus station is needed to replace “glorified bus shelters” in the town.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

“There was a plan that Translink conveniently have now binned to have a transport provision,” he said. “We have two glorified bus shelters, at Riada House and on the Kilraughts Road.”

“The train from Londonderry to Belfast is a huge success, it grows year on year, but if you come off the train in Ballymoney and you want a bus to Ballycastle you have to walk up either to the Kilraughts Road and get soaked, because they don’t even have a shelter out there, or go up to Charles Street and stand at the two glorified bus shelters.