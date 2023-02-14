Register
Ballymoney road closed after serious road traffic collision

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Ballymoney this evening (Tuesday, February 14).

By Valerie Martin
25 minutes ago

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed the Bann Road has been closed in both directions.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to seek alternative main routes for their journey.

The Bann Road, Ballymoney has been closed in both directions.
