Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Ballymoney this evening (Tuesday, February 14).
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed the Bann Road has been closed in both directions.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to seek alternative main routes for their journey.
