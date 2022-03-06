Ballymoney security alert: object taken away for examination

They have thanked everyone for their patience during the time of road closure and have urged for support from the public in their investigation.

Inspector Smyth said: “We received a report shortly before 1.30pm today (Sunday, March 6) that a suspicious device had been left in the Margaret Avenue area of Ballymoney.

“The device was then moved to a wooded area near the Macfin Road.

“A suspicious object was examined and has been declared an elaborate hoax and taken for away for further examination.

“The Macfin Road and Newbridge Road have now fully re-opened.”

Officers would like to thank all those affected by this incident for their patience and understanding and would appeal to anyone with any information or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call them on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 937 06/03/22, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/