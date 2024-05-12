Ballymoney traffic lights: motorists warned of potential dangers

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th May 2024, 17:23 BST
Road-users are being warned of a traffic lights problem in Ballymoney.

Trafficwatch NI reported just before 5pm on Sunday that the traffic lignals at the junction of Main Street and Meeting House Street are currently out of action.

Road-users are advised to approach the area with caution and should be prepared to stop and give way as necessary until the the signals can be checked out.

