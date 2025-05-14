"Patrons and vendors should also be aware that the use of drones on site is strictly prohibited by the organisers.

With the Balmoral Show starting today (Wednesday, May 14) visitors are requested to leave plenty of time for their journey and as with any major event be prepared for potential delays.

The rural showcase, which is continuing until Saturday (May 17), will open from 9.30am daily at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.

Trafficwatch NI is advising: “Those wishing to attend, should consider using public transport if possible. Non show traffic should try to avoid the area around the Halftown Road, A3 Moira Road, Harrys Road and Hillsborough Road / Blaris Road when possible during Show hours.

"Also try to avoid arriving or leaving the show during the morning or evening rush hour when traffic generally is at its peak elsewhere.”

Superintendent Kelly Moore (PSNI) and Rhonda Geary, operations director at Balmoral Show. Photo: submitted

Routes to the show are as follows:

Visitors travelling from the west should take the M1 Motorway and leave at junction 8 ( Blaris ) where they will be directed to travel via the A101 and A1 Hillsborough Road, Sprucefield Roundabout, and Blaris Road;

Traffic from the north west should travel down the A26, Moira Roundabout,then along the A3 Moira Road towards Lisburn, accessing the show via Halftown Road;

Lisburn Traffic should take the Moira Road out of Lisburn and access the show via the Halftown Road;

Those travelling from Belfast and the north east should travel south on the M1 Motorway, leaving the motorway at junction 7 ( Sprucefield ), and follow the direction signage for A1 Lisburn, accessing the show via Blaris Road;

Traffic from the south should use the A1 dual carriageway and access the show via Harrys Road which is the first left turn after the Hillsborough Roundabout, onto the Culcavy Road and enter the show via Halftown Road.

“Extensive signing will be in place close to the show entrances. Please follow these and the directions of the PSNI.”

Meanwhile, a host of advice and support for rural and farming communities will be available in the Supporting Safer Communities marquee from a range of PSNI representatives.

Visitors can hear more about the work police do to prevent and detect crime, and tackle issues which affect rural communities – and they may also get the chance to meet some police dogs and their handlers.

Lisburn and Castlereagh District Commander, Superintendent Kelly Moore said: “We are delighted to see the return of the much-loved Balmoral Show here in Lisburn. The show provides an excellent day out for everyone and I want those attending to enjoy a safe and memorable experience.

"Help us to help you by being patient and by driving and parking responsibly, with consideration given to other road users and pedestrians. Please allow extra time for your journey and follow the guidance of our officers and parking marshals on the ground, only parking in the designated locations provided.

"Patrons and vendors should also be aware that the use of drones on site is strictly prohibited by the organisers.

"I very much hope you enjoy your time at the show, and be sure to drop by the Safer Communities marquee to meet our PSNI representatives and partner agencies in attendance - we look forward to meeting you.”